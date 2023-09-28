close
Sensex (-0.97%)
65478.59 -640.10
Nifty (-0.92%)
19535.25 -181.20
Nifty Smallcap (-0.48%)
5832.55 -28.35
Nifty Midcap (-1.04%)
40218.30 -422.50
Nifty Bank (-0.43%)
44396.70 -191.60
Heatmap

GreenCell, SCB ink green financing deal for Surat E-Mobility project

Electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility on Thursday said it has signed a green financing deal with Standard Chartered Bank for its Rs 125-crore Surat E-Mobility project

Electric buses launched bu Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 3:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility on Thursday said it has signed a green financing deal with Standard Chartered Bank for its Rs 125-crore Surat E-Mobility project.
Surat E-Mobility project consists of 150 electric buses in Gujarat and aims to reduce 1 lakh tonne of CO2 emissions over the project lifetime, the company said in a statement.
"GreenCell has availed green loan by the leading global bank, Standard Chartered Bank, in a significant move to step up our efforts towards transforming India's electric transportation landscape.
"The green financing secured for our project will not only boost our operations but also reaffirm our leadership in the e-mobility sector in India," GreenCell Mobility CEO and Managing Director Devndra Chawla said.
The company claimed that this is the first green loan project finance facility for an e-mobility project in India and globally by the Standard Chartered Bank.
"We are delighted to support GreenCell Mobility on this landmark financing, the first of its kind by any global bank in the e-mobility sector in India reinforcing SCB's commitment to mobilise USD 300 billion of green and transition finance by 2030," Standard Chartered Bank Global Head, Project & Export Finance, Alper Kilic said.

Also Read

Standard Chartered sets up banking centre in Chennai to serve UHNI clients

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

GreenCell Mobility receives Rs 3,000 crore in debt funding from REC

Standard Chartered to trim more than 100 roles as part of cost cuts

AI to help chartered accountants deliver high quality audits: ICAI Prez

DCM Shriram raises Rs 200 cr from HSBC India as sustainability linked loan

P&G India announces Rs 300 cr fund for startups for supply chain solutions

SAIL expects four coking coal ships of 75,000 tonnes each from Russia

Cooperating with authorities, promise all support: Lenovo on I-T searches

HP partners with Google to make Chromebooks in India from next month

The project finance facility will provide finance for the acquisition, operation, and maintenance of 9-metre-long fully-built pure AC electric buses on a gross cost contract basis as per the FAME II Scheme.
Under a 10-year concession deal with the Surat Municipal Corporation, these buses will run within Surat, with a fixed per-kilometre fee structure that mitigates traffic risk, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electric mobility Green financing Surat Standard Chartered Bank

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon