Home / Companies / News / Govt likely to upgrade four Miniratna PSUs to Navratna status soon

Govt likely to upgrade four Miniratna PSUs to Navratna status soon

Govt plans to upgrade Cochin Shipyard, Goa Shipyard, GRSE, and MOIL

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:57 PM IST

The Union finance ministry is planning to upgrade the status of four central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) from Miniratna to Navratna in the next few months, according to a senior government official.
 
“The companies under consideration include Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Goa Shipyard Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, and MOIL Ltd,” said the official.
 
The Navratna scheme was introduced in 1997 to identify CPSEs with comparative advantages and support them in their drive to become global giants. Under this scheme, the boards of Navratna CPSEs have been delegated autonomy and enhanced powers in areas such as capital expenditure, investment
Topics : Navratna Cochin Shipyard Limited Goa Shipyard Limited CPSE

