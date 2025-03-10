Govt seeks applications for Irdai chief's post as Panda's term ends soon

The Ministry of Finance has invited applications for the post of chairperson in the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), as the tenure of the current chairperson, Debasish Panda, ends on March 13, 2025. In its advertisement, the Department of Economic Affairs has sought applications from individuals with “knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration, or any other discipline which, in the opinion of the Central Government, would be useful to the authority.” Applicants must have a minimum of 30 years of relevant work experience and should have served as secretary to the Government of India or in an equivalent position with the government, with a “proven track record of leadership and authority in decision-making.” Those from the private sector are expected to have held the position of chief executive officer (CEO) or an equivalent role in a large financial institution. The applicant’s age should not exceed 63 years as of the date of vacancy—March 14, 2025. The last date for submitting applications is April 6, 2025. The tenure of the current chairperson, Debasish Panda, commenced on March 14, 2022. A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Panda previously served as financial services secretary and additional secretary overseeing insurance and financial inclusion. During his tenure, he introduced significant reforms in the insurance industry, including the shift to principle-based regulations, the transition to a 'use and file' system for products, new Expense of Management (EoM) regulations, and revised surrender value norms.