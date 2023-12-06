Sensex (0.52%)
69653.73 + 357.59
Nifty (0.40%)
20937.70 + 82.60
Nifty Smallcap (0.40%)
6743.60 + 27.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
44232.45 + 109.55
Nifty Bank (-0.38%)
46834.55 -177.70
Heatmap

Govt to sell 8% stake in IRCON International through offer-for-sale

The plan is to offload 37.6 million equity shares, of face value of Rs 2 each-representing 4 per cent of the company for non-retail investors on Thursday

Indian Railways cancels 109 trains on Wednesday, August 17

Representative Picture

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government will sell up to an 8 per cent stake in IRCON International through an offer-for-sale, which will open on Thursday, the rail public sector undertaking said in an exchange filing.

The plan is to offload 37.6 million equity shares, of face value of Rs 2 each—representing 4 per cent of the company for non-retail investors on Thursday. There will be an option to sell an additional 4 per cent if the offer is oversubscribed the following day, in case of both retail and non-retail investors.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Offer for Sale in IRCON opens tomorrow for Non-Retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. Government would divest 8 per cent equity, including Green Shoe option,” DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on X.

The floor price for the sale has been set at 154 rupees a share, a discount of about 10.5 per cent to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

The Centre owns 73.18 per cent in the rail PSU. The stake sale will help the government to raise about 11.59 billion rupees.

The Centre has collected Rs 88.59 billion by selling shares in PSUs in the current financial year, way behind its target of Rs 510 billion.

Also Read

Concor disinvestment: Dipam may seek finmin, inter-ministerial group help

Nifty PSU Bank index forms 'lower top, lower bottom' formation on charts

Govt calls off strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans, says DIPAM

Flight of disinvestment: Centre's PSU stake sale programme remains elusive

Nifty PSU Bank index surges nearly 4%; Canara, BoB, BoI, PNB rally up to 7%

Versuni witnesses great festival season with premium products driving sales

Centre to sell up to 8% stake in state-run IRCON International this week

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally for 2026

Apple Inc requests more time to comply with EU norm in older iPhones

Sun Pharma subsidiary announces licensing pact with Aclaris Therapeutics

Topics : Ircon International Stake sale Disinvestment PSU Companies

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon