Luxury carmaker Lamborghini's Revuelto sold out in India, globally for 2026

Luxury carmaker Lamborghini has announced that it is sold out in India and globally for its hybrid super sports car Revuelto for the year 2026. The strong demand for Revuelto is being driven by a growing number of new customers, including a 20 per cent increase in first-time buyers in India.

Lamborghini is also evaluating the possibility of opening new dealerships in smaller towns in eastern and southern India within the next one to two years. This expansion would allow Lamborghini to reach a wider customer base and further capitalise on the growing demand for its vehicles in India.

Speaking on the inventory, Francesco Scardaoni, Lamborghini’s Asia-Pacific director, stated, "In terms of customer profile, we have roughly added 20% first-time buyers to the brand. Also, up to 24%-25% of customers buying the Revuelto are transitioning from the SUV Lamborghini Urus, appreciating both the luxury and sport aspects of our vehicles," commented Scardaoni. "And in India, we are sold out across all categories till 2024, however, we have not stopped bookings as there is a waiting list.”

Speaking on the dealership, Scardaoni stated, “India is not an easy market to develop in terms of dealership because the country is huge and the wealth is spread all over. So the three cities we are present in (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru) were an easy win because the majority of wealthy people concentrated in those three cities. But there are many other cities where there are a lot of people that are our customers. We are considering a dealership on the east and there is another potential city we are considering which is a bit south for the short term which is in the next one to two years.”

As Lamborghini ventures into the era of hybridisation, Scardaoni emphasised the company's commitment to reducing CO2 emissions up to 50 per cent by 2025. He announced a self-funded investment of 1.9 billion Euros (the largest investment ever done in Lamborghini), enabling Lamborghini to achieve this target.

Lamborghini is confident that its strong sales and investment in electrification will continue to drive its success in India and around the world.