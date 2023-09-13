Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Paytm shareholders approve appointment of new statutory auditor SR Batliboi

Digital payment services provider Paytm on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of a new statutory auditor, S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, for five years

Paytm

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Digital payment services provider Paytm on Wednesday said its shareholders have approved the appointment of a new statutory auditor, S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, for five years.
S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP has been approved as the new statutory auditor of Paytm for five years in the 23rd annual general meeting held on September 12, Paytm said in an exchange filing.
Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP has completed its term as the statutory auditor of the company at the conclusion of the AGM, the filing stated.
The company in a separate filing said that shareholders approved reappointment of Madhur Deora as Executive Director, President and Group Chief Financial Officer as well as the proposed increase in his salary.
Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP on August 7 had announced its resignation as auditor of Paytm Payments Services Limited with immediate effect.
PwC had cited the change of auditors at the holding company level and Paytm's practice to align the auditor of the holding company and subsidiaries to bring in synergies in the audit process.

Also Read

CAG Girish Murmu reelected as external auditor of WHO for 4-year term

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 5,517 crore in August, average MTU up 20%

CAG to explore new audit areas as it adopts end-to-end digital framework

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Volvo Car India starts deliveries of luxury electric car C40 Recharge

Lenders allege Byju's hid $533 million in obscure 3-year-old hedge fund

Coffee Day up 20%, hits upper circuit limit after settlement with creditor

IndiGo to use tech to keep check on pilot fatigue, trial in next few months

EY announces launch of AI platform EY.ai, $1.4bn invested over 18 mths

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Paytm digital payment

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon