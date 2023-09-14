Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.05%)
67431.71 -35.28
Nifty (0.12%)
20093.95 + 23.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.13%)
5833.25 + 65.30
Nifty Midcap (0.71%)
40529.65 + 284.55
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
45927.30 + 17.85
Heatmap

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

We focused on electric autonomous connected vehicles during the pandemic and within this, EV was the first area of focus where we invested in a set of labs, CEO of LTTS Amit Chadha added

Jobs, hiring, US

Photo: Bloomberg (Representative Image)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Given the rising demand for software-laden vehicles, Larsen and Toubro Technology Services (LTTS) has accelerated its hiring plans, with the company planning to add 2,000 employees to its workforce in the ongoing financial year, The Economic Times (ET) cited CEO of the company Amit Chadha as saying.

Chadha told ET that the L&T Group company placed its bet on electric vehicles (EVs) during the pandemic and has built various solutions covering the entire product development cycle. "We have got close to a 200-member team right now working with original equipment makers (OEMs) and tier-one companies in this area and we planned to take this to more than 2,000 people before the end of the year," Chadha said.

We focused on electric autonomous connected vehicles during the pandemic and within this, EV was the first area of focus where we invested in a set of labs, Chadha added.

Chadha further explained that this decision helped the company gain traction and market share, which included signing an almost $100 million deal with a tier-one auto company. LTTS has also been able to expand its business across Munich, Gothenburg, and Detroit, Chadha told ET.

Also Read: Citigroup prepares for job cuts as it revamps top management structure

To cater to the higher demand, the company has already onboarded more than 700 freshers during the ongoing quarter, the report quoted the CEO as saying.

What does LTTS do?

LTTS is a technology company that builds digital solutions and is involved in industries including communication, consumer electronics, healthcare, oil and gas, and transportation, among others. The company also provides services in digital, product, and manufacturing engineering domains.

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Citigroup prepares for job cuts as it revamps top management structure

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises Rs 253 cr from anchor investors

Paytm shareholders approve appointment of new statutory auditor SR Batliboi

Volvo Car India starts deliveries of luxury electric car C40 Recharge


Hiring situation in the QSR and Retail sector

Companies involved in the retail sector are also accelerating their recruitment process, with the country's biggest retailer, Reliance Retail taking the lead. An ET report said that retail and quick delivery service companies had added 37,000 people, taking their total employee count up 8 per cent to 465,000.
Topics : LTTS L&T Technology Services LTTS Larsen & Tourbo L&T Larsen Toubro Electric Vehicles BS Web Reports IT jobs jobs Recruitment technology jobs

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon