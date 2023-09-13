Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.37%)
67466.99 + 245.86
Nifty (0.38%)
20070.00 + 76.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.50%)
5767.95 + 28.70
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
40245.10 + 74.80
Nifty Bank (0.87%)
45909.45 + 398.10
Heatmap

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises Rs 253 cr from anchor investors

The company has allocated 1.54 crore equity shares to 23 entities at Rs 164 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech player Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 253.52 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
The company has allocated 1.54 crore equity shares to 23 entities at Rs 164 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
 
Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, ACM Global Fund VCC, Turnaround Opportunities Fund, Eastspring Investments India Fund and Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Fund are among anchor investors.
The company has fixed a price band of Rs 156-164 per share for its maiden public issue, which will open for subscription on September 14-18.
 
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 392 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of up to 1.04 crore shares by promoters and a few external investors.
 
Under the OFS, promoters -- Raj P Narayanam and Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi -- will offload shares.
 

Also Read

Fintech firm Zaggle garners Rs 25 cr from ValueQuest in pre-IPO round

BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April

India, France agree to intensify maritime cooperation in Indo-Pacific

Zaggle's Rs 564 cr IPO opens on Sep 14, price band fixed at Rs 156-164

Nexus Select Trust raises nearly Rs 1,440 crore from anchor investors

Paytm shareholders approve appointment of new statutory auditor SR Batliboi

Volvo Car India starts deliveries of luxury electric car C40 Recharge

Lenders allege Byju's hid $533 million in obscure 3-year-old hedge fund

Coffee Day up 20%, hits upper circuit limit after settlement with creditor

IndiGo to use tech to keep check on pilot fatigue, trial in next few months

Apart from the promoters, VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, GKFF Ventures, VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC, Ventureast Trustee Company, Zuzu Software Services Pvt Ltd and Koteswara Rao Meduri are the other selling shareholders.
 
The company proposes to utilise Rs 300 crore of the net proceeds on expenditure towards customer acquisition and retention, up to Rs 40 crore on expenditure for the development of technology and products, and up to Rs 17.08 crore to pare down, in full or in part, debt availed by the firm.
 
Founded in 2011, the company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment. It has created a market niche in the country by offering a combined solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management (through SaaS).
 
ICICI Securities Ltd, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
 
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.
 
In FY22, the company had reported Rs 370 crore in revenue, from which it had earned Rs 40 crore in net income.
Topics : zaggle BSE stocks Companies

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesApple iPhone 15 USB-C port Adani-Hindenburg RowTop Headlines TodayStocks to WatchReliance RetailNipah VirusCitibank IndiaAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Citibank India launches WFH option for 12 months post maternity leaveReliance Retail in talks to raise $1.5 billion from existing investors

Election News

INDIA bloc's coordination panel to meet today at Sharad Pawar's residenceEverything you need to know about Telangana before Assembly elections 2023

India News

Nipah virus: Kerala announces number of measures to prevent contagionSpecial session of Parliament: All about the agenda, history and overview

Economy News

Gas prices likely pushed up inflation in Aug, other costs probably slowedIndia economy added 52 million new formal jobs in FY20-23: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon