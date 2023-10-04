GreenLine will invest Rs 200 cr for deploying LNG trucks for Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has signed a deal to deploy GreenLine Mobility Solution Ltd's LNG-powered fleet in its supply chain and transportation operations, India's first and the only LNG-fuelled heavy trucking logistics company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, GreenLine said it will invest Rs 200 crore for deploying LNG-powered trucks for Hindustan Zinc's road logistics.

"Hindustan Zinc, India's largest and only integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver, has chosen GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd (GreenLine), a part of Essar Group and a pioneer in green mobility solutions, as its sustainable logistics partner and is set to deploy GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet in its supply chain and transportation operations," it said.

LNG-powered vehicles significantly reduce emissions compared to diesel and align perfectly with the sustainability goals of both organizations. This initiative will not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation but also set new industry standards for green logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, said, "Sustainability is an integral part of our company's identity and represents the core commitment of our management and employees. Deployment of LNG vehicle align with our approved SBTi targets to reduce 50 per cent of absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and further reduction of 25 per cent of absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by FY2030 from the base year FY2020."



By introducing LNG vehicles, the company is not just showcasing its commitment towards decarbonising Indian mining but also paving the way for a transport revolution, he said. "This is yet another step towards our vision of net-zero by 2050 or sooner, and we look forward to scaling this up in the coming months."



Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, "Indian corporate leadership is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and we are enabling their mission with our green logistics solutions. Clean, green mobility solutions will play a very important role in helping industries achieve their sustainability goals."



Hindustan Zinc is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

GreenLine's LNG-powered trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors, reduce toxic emission significantly compared to diesel CO2 by up to 30 per cent, SOx by up to 100 per cent, NOx by up to 59 per cent, particulate matter by up to 91 per cent and CO by up to 70 per cent.

GreenLine has collaborated with multiple organizations to create India's first and only integrated green logistics ecosystems to make LNG trucking a reality in India, paving the way for widespread adoption of LNG fuelled long haul trucks by showcasing its immense advantages for corporates, the statement added.