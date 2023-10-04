close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

HCLTech, Business Finland sign agreement for technology collaboration

Partnership will enable Finnish firms to use Indian company's innovation network

HCLTech, HCL

Ashutosh Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s HCLTech on Wednesday signed an agreement with Business Finland, the Nordic country’s agency for promoting trade and investment, to collaborate in generative artificial intelligence (AI), space and quantum technologies.

The partnership will enable Finnish companies to use HCLTech's innovation network, eSTiPTM, which includes more than 1,500 startups, 14 venture capitalists, 16 trade commissions and five academic institutions worldwide.

HCLTech said the partnership strengthens its presence in the Nordic region where it started working some 15 years ago. The partnership will help the company in getting early access to emerging technologies and innovations in Finland.

“We have always helped clients and startups in their growth roadmap by connecting both parties through digital innovation solutions. By aligning innovative technology solutions with clients' needs, both parties can create a robust business ecosystem to grow and ensure business continuity. We are delighted to collaborate with Business Finland to bring the latest Finnish startup technologies, like Gen AI, quantum technologies and space technologies, to the global market,” said Kalyan Kumar, Global Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

Business Finland, which funds innovation and trade, has more than 700 experts working in over 40 offices globally and in 16 in India.

HCLTech and Business Finland are looking to explore joint initiatives to empower startups with informative trends and insights on emerging technologies and help them market their solutions globally.

Also Read

HCLTech Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 7.6% YoY to Rs 3,534 crore

HCLTech opens new facility in Chennai for 5G infrastructure testing

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

HCLTech, Microsoft expand partnership for adoption of generative AI

Fintech unicorn Slice announces merger with North East Small Finance Bank

Manufacturing disrupted at Sikkim plant due to flash floods: Alembic Pharma

Audi reports 88% increase in retail sales at 5,530 units in Jan-Sept

Artha Venture announces second exit at 19-fold return from mobility firm

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital


Juuka Holappa, commercial counselor of the Finnish embassy in Delhi and the country director at Business Finland India, said: "We believe that companies like HCLTech are vital for our startups’ global growth. Through this partnership, we aim to highlight the best that Finnish technology has to offer to HCLTech and its clients. At the same time, by having access to these clients, we hope to support our startups in growing their presence to become leading technology providers across every industry."

Topics : Artificial intelligence HCLTech Finland business Tech companies

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon