Have arranged $250 million to settle Zambian copper mine debts: Vedanta

Vedanta Resources Ltd said on Friday it has arranged the financing it requires to start paying creditors of its Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia as it takes steps to revive operations after regaining control of the assets.

The miner owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal will about the $250 million it needs to pay small creditors in Zambia on or around July 8, it said in a statement. Vedanta needs to settle debts owed by KCM as part of a deal reached with Zambian authorities after it regained control of the copper mines and smelter.