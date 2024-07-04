Vedanta, Tata Steel, LT Fin, Brigade Ent among top buzzing stocks on July 4

Stocks to Watch, Thursday, July 4: Supported by firm global cues, benchmark Sensex, and Nifty indices are eyeing another record hitting session on Thursday. At 7:55 AM, Supported by firm global cues, benchmark Sensex, and Nifty indices are eyeing another record hitting session on Thursday. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 92 points at 24,457 levels.

While Topix hit record high Thursday morning, S&P500 and Nasdaq ended at record closing highs overnight. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Against this, here are the top stocks to watch today, July 4:

Tata Steel: The Tata Group company, via an exchange filing, informed that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Angul Energy into the company.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led company reported aluminium production of 596 kt in June quarter, up 3 per cent over Q1-FY24.

The saleable zinc production grew marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to 262 kt, while saleable steel production rose 10 per cent over previous year to 356 kt.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance's retail disbursements increased by 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,830 crore in the June quarter (Q1-FY25) with the retail loan book now at Rs 84,440 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has signed a joint development agreement for a 1.2 million sq ft residential project in Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value of Rs 1,100 crore.

Hindustan Copper, Nalco, NMDC: India's federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir did not receive any bids in a second attempt to auction mining rights for lithium reserves found last year, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The government, in February 2023, found its first lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir with estimated reserves of 5.9 million metric tonnes.

Star Health and Allied Insurance: The insurer has reportedly set a target to double its gross written premium to about Rs 30,000 crore over the next four years.

Aditya Vision: The BSE listed company has approved sub-division/split of one equity share into 10 equity shares.

Zee Media Corporation: The Ministry Of Corporate Affairs has approved the incorporation of the subsidiary Pinews Digital.