Vedanta, Tata Steel, LT Fin, Brigade Ent among top buzzing stocks on July 4

Stocks to Watch today, July 4, 2024: L&T Finance's retail disbursements increased by 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,830 crore in the June quarter (Q1-FY25)

Vedanta

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Watch, Thursday, July 4: Supported by firm global cues, benchmark Sensex, and Nifty indices are eyeing another record hitting session on Thursday. At 7:55 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 92 points at 24,457 levels.

While Topix hit record high Thursday morning, S&P500 and Nasdaq ended at record closing highs overnight.
Against this, here are the top stocks to watch today, July 4:


Tata Steel: The Tata Group company, via an exchange filing, informed that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Angul Energy into the company.

Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led company reported aluminium production of 596 kt in June quarter, up 3 per cent over Q1-FY24.

The saleable zinc production grew marginally by 1 per cent Y-o-Y to 262 kt, while saleable steel production rose 10 per cent over previous year to 356 kt.

L&T Finance: L&T Finance's retail disbursements increased by 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,830 crore in the June quarter (Q1-FY25) with the retail loan book now at Rs 84,440 crore, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate player has signed a joint development agreement for a 1.2 million sq ft residential project in Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value of Rs 1,100 crore.

stocks to watch Markets Stocks in focus Market news stock market trading Tata Steel Brigade Enterprises Vedanta buzzing stock

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:10 AM IST

