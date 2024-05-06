Business Standard
HCLTech partners with Amazon Web Services to drive GenAI adoption

HCLTech

Press Trust of India
May 06 2024

IT services firm HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to 'accelerate GenAI-led enterprise digital transformation'.
The companies will work together to implement AWS GenAI (generative AI) services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries, according to a company statement.
"This strategic collaboration agreement seeks to help enterprises unlock the value of GenAI by empowering them to reshape business models, elevate customer experiences and foster growth," Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and AWS Global Head, HCLTech said.
 
The joint entity will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions, and will provide clients early access to AWS's advanced GenAI services.

HCLTech Amazon Web Services IT services Indian IT services firms artifical intelligence

May 06 2024

