Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sterlite Power appoints Reshu Madan as CEO Global Products and Services Biz

Madan takes over the charge from Manish Agarwal who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company

Reshu madan, sterlite

Image: Reshu_Madan_LinkedIn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Power on Monday announced appointment of Reshu Madan as CEO of the company's Global Products & Services Business.
His appointment is effective from May 1, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Madan takes over the charge from Manish Agarwal who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company.
He will report to company's Managing Director Pratik Agarwal, it said.
Madan has spent over 25 years in leadership positions across power and infrastructure. Over the last five years at Sterlite, he has driven the growth of the company's power cables vertical.
"I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and valued customers to unlock this potential and deliver clean energy solutions on a global scale," Madan said.
Sterlite Power is a leading private sector power transmission infrastructure developer and global products and services (GPS) provider.
The GPS business manufactures and supplies high-performance power conductors, extra-high voltage, high voltage and medium voltage cables and optical ground wires, to over 70 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sterlite Power plant Sterlite Sterlite Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIndegene IPO Godrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon