HCLTech to drive Banco do Brasil's digital transformation with Salesforce

HCL Technologies on Monday announced that Banco do Brasil has selected it to support the bank's digital transformation and customer relationship management (CRM) journey and implementation of Salesforce.

HCLTech's partnership with Salesforce will enable Banco do Brasil to 'hyper-personalise' customer relationship and service solutions, generating greater customer satisfaction and engagement within their omnichannel ecosystem, using AI resources, data unification and intelligent guidelines, a release said.

Banco do Brasil is one of the largest financial institutions in Latin America.

HCLTech however did not divulge financial details of the contract.

"Banco do Brasil...through a bidding process, has chosen HCLTech to support the bank's digital transformation and CRM journey and implementation of Salesforce," the release said.

HCLTech will create a dedicated team of specialists with CRM experience to implement Salesforce solutions for Banco do Brasil.

It will use four Salesforce solutions to improve and transform the customer experience throughout Banco do Brasil.

These four solutions are -- Financial Services Cloud, which reduces service costs with automation and empowers the front-office to discover key insights about their customers and their financial needs; Marketing Cloud to deliver customer experiences; Salesforce integration manager, for integration and automation solutions and Professional Services, to ensure a successful implementation.

"The consolidated platform will allow the bank to take advantage of interactions and insights from customers to offer adequate and personalised products, further strengthening its relationship and generating greater efficiency in base expansion and leveraging new business," it said.

