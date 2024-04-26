HCLTech to hire more than 10,000 freshers from campuses for FY25

IT services giant HCLTech on Friday during its Q4 earnings call said that the company will follow a similar hiring plan as last year, and has set up a target of adding more than 10,000 freshers in FY25.

“In FY24, we started with a target of hiring about 15,000 odd freshers...that was the go-in plan for the year, and we finished with adding more than 12,000. Given the volatility that we had through the year, we had to recalibrate our fresher hiring,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Chief People Officer, HCLTech.

Net fresher addition in Q4 for the company stood at 3,096 freshers. For the entire FY24, HCLTech added 12,141 freshers. The company's total headcount in Q4 was 227,481.

“In the coming year, we expect hiring to be along similar lines, probably 10,000 plus is what we are planning for - as a fresher addition for FY25, which means that we continue to pursue our campus programmes as well as our fresher hiring programmes,” he added.

Sundararajan said that the spread across the quarter for the fresher additions will be taken up each quarter depending on the demand.

The attrition for Q4 stood at 12.4 per cent, down from 12.8 per cent in the preceding quarter.

On contract hiring, the company said that it plans to focus more on meeting the demand through internal fulfilment and will only look for contractual fulfilment when needed.

“Contract hiring is always very tactical in nature. It is all driven based on how the demand is fulfilled internally. Only where we cannot meet demand internally, we make a tactical call for contract hiring and contract fulfilment,” said Sundararajan.

The company witnessed a drop in the need for contractual fulfilment in FY24, he added.

“Looking ahead into FY25 our approach is going to be more focused on internal fulfilment and we will build the capacity for that and invest in our skilling efforts to meet that goal. So contract staffing will continue to be tactical in nature and it is going to support the demand that we cannot fulfil internally,” he added.