HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit flat at Rs 3,995 crore, income up 6.8%

The board of directors has declared an interim Dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2024-25

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

IT services firm HCLTech on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 3,995 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 of financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24). This was a slight increase of 0.35 per cent from Rs 3,981 crore reported during the year-ago period.

The total income of the company was Rs 28,915 crore, up 6.86 per cent from Rs 27,059 crore reported during the same period last year.
The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of Rs 2 each of the company for the financial year 2024-25.

Shares of HCLTech closed trading at Rs 1,472.30 ahead of the company's Q4 FY24 results.
First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

