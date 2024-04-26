Paras Health plans to operate upwards of 2,300 beds in North India by FY25

North India-focused hospital chain Paras Health recently announced that it will open a 300-bed hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, which will be the chain’s second hospital in the Delhi NCR region.

According to sources close to the development, the total project cost for completing the hospital will be around Rs 250 crore, with the hospital expected to be completed by 2026.

“The second hospital in Gurugram is being set up to expand the existing capacity in the region, while continuing its focus on core specialisations including oncology, gastroenterology, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, orthopaedics, and transplant programmes,” the hospital chain said in its official statement.

The company is a network of eight hospitals in Northern India that currently operate around 2,000 beds as of date in Gurugram, Patna, Panchkula, Kanpur, Ranchi, Udaipur, Srinagar, and Darbhanga.

The new Gurugram facility will be its ninth hospital. The company had recently launched its Kanpur facility, which will be scalable to over 400 beds once it is fully operational.

With this, the company is aiming to operate upwards of 2,300 beds in North India by the end of FY 2025.

The hospital chain’s efforts at expansion come after developments around its proposed Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO), according to industry sources.

“The new facility is proposed to be equipped with advanced medical technology, such as robotics and navigation systems, while catering to both international and domestic patients,” the company added in its statement.

Speaking on the expansion plans for the hospital group, Dharminder Kumar Nagar, managing director, Paras Health, said that they are looking to deepen their service profile with the addition of organ transplant programmes like lung and liver transplants, alongside their existing kidney and bone marrow transplant programmes.

“By adding capacity, bringing more specialities, facilities, and enhancing capabilities in cancer care, the company is poised to meet the healthcare needs of Gurugram,” he said.