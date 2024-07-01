HDFC Bank to migrate its core banking system to a new platform on July 13

HDFC Bank will undertake a system upgrade on July 13, wherein it will migrate its core banking system (CBS) to a new engineered platform to enhance customer experience, the bank said on Monday.

The migration will allow the bank to improve performance speed, expand capacity to handle high traffic volume, and boost reliability and scalability, the bank said.

The largest private sector bank has cautioned customers that access to some of its services may be limited during this scheduled upgrade. “The bank has scheduled this upgrade on a second Saturday, which is a bank holiday, to minimize inconvenience. It has advised customers to plan banking activities in advance,” the bank said.

According to the bank, during the 13.5-hour upgrade, HDFC Bank customers will be able to use their debit cards and credit cards on swipe machines and for online transactions, but for a restricted amount. They can also withdraw cash from any ATM using their debit cards, up to a restricted amount.

UPI services will be unavailable for customers from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on July 13, 2024. Further, merchants will continue to receive payments via cards, but updates to the account for previous day’s payments will be available post-upgrade completion, the bank said.