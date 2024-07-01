Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank to migrate its core banking system to a new platform on July 13

Customers will have limited access to bank's services during the 13.5-hour upgrade

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank will undertake a system upgrade on July 13, wherein it will migrate its core banking system (CBS) to a new engineered platform to enhance customer experience, the bank said on Monday.

The migration will allow the bank to improve performance speed, expand capacity to handle high traffic volume, and boost reliability and scalability, the bank said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The largest private sector bank has cautioned customers that access to some of its services may be limited during this scheduled upgrade. “The bank has scheduled this upgrade on a second Saturday, which is a bank holiday, to minimize inconvenience. It has advised customers to plan banking activities in advance,” the bank said.

According to the bank, during the 13.5-hour upgrade, HDFC Bank customers will be able to use their debit cards and credit cards on swipe machines and for online transactions, but for a restricted amount. They can also withdraw cash from any ATM using their debit cards, up to a restricted amount.

UPI services will be unavailable for customers from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM on July 13, 2024. Further, merchants will continue to receive payments via cards, but updates to the account for previous day’s payments will be available post-upgrade completion, the bank said.

Also Read

PremiumHDFC Bank

Balancing act: Can the new HDFC Bank regain its pre-merger old glory

Debit card, credit card, cards

HDFC Bank imposes fee on credit card rent payments via CRED, Paytm, others

PremiumMarkets scale fresh peaks

Street signs: HDFC Bank's global balancing act, Bulls reign, bears retreat

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Securitisation volumes back to historic high after HDFC twins' merger

Nifty 50

Nifty hits a new high of 23,323 amidst gains in heavyweight stocks

Topics : HDFC Bank HDFC Indian banking system Banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon