Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

White collar hiring activity witnesses 7.62% decline in June: Report

In June, white-collar hiring activity declined 7.62 per cent with 2,582 job postings compared to 2,795 a year earlier, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index

white collar jobs

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index representing the state of the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings and job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database of Naukri.com.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

White-collar hiring activity in June witnessed a 7.62 per cent decline as recruitment in most sectors remained flat, a report said on Monday.
In June, white-collar hiring activity declined 7.62 per cent with 2,582 job postings compared to 2,795 a year earlier, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sectors, including telecom (12 per cent), BPO/ITES (9 per cent), education and teaching (9 per cent), Global Capability Centres (7 per cent) which witnessed corrections in hiring compared to the same month of the previous year, it stated.
Sectors such as insurance (28 per cent), FMCG/food industry (12 per cent), pharmaceutical (6 per cent) witnessed positive performance in hiring in June as against the same month last year, it said.
Cities in Rajasthan and Gujarat showed resilience, with Jodhpur (36 per cent), Kota (21 per cent), Udaipur (13 per cent), Rajkot (35 per cent), Surat (13 per cent), and Jamnagar (13 per cent) leading in new job creation, the report said.
 
However, bigger cities like Bengaluru (9 per cent) and Mumbai (6 per cent) experienced decline in hiring activities, it added.
"As we've reported over the past year, the power dynamic shift in the Indian hiring landscape is well and truly underway with mini-metros consistently outpacing their metro counterparts. Gujarat, has been a silver lining in an otherwise turbulent market and it's now encouraging to see emerging cities in Rajasthan such as Jodhpur and Udaipur join the fray," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.
The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index representing the state of the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings and job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database of Naukri.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Institute of Social Sciences

TISS withdraws termination of staff members after Tata Trust's intervention

Hiring

Fresh formal hiring at seven-month high in April, shows EPFO data

Hiring

Israel approves plan to import 92,000 foreign workers amid labour shortage

Jobs, employment, hiring

Freshers hiring witnesses 5% growth amid improvements in IT sector: Report

Hiring

India reports sixth strongest hiring outlook globally in Sept qtr: Survey

Topics : Hiring Recruitment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon