White collar hiring activity witnesses 7.62% decline in June: Report

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index representing the state of the Indian job market and hiring activity based on new job listings and job-related searches by recruiters on the resume database of Naukri.com.

In June, white-collar hiring activity declined 7.62 per cent with 2,582 job postings compared to 2,795 a year earlier, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index.

Sectors, including telecom (12 per cent), BPO/ITES (9 per cent), education and teaching (9 per cent), Global Capability Centres (7 per cent) which witnessed corrections in hiring compared to the same month of the previous year, it stated.

Sectors such as insurance (28 per cent), FMCG/food industry (12 per cent), pharmaceutical (6 per cent) witnessed positive performance in hiring in June as against the same month last year, it said.

Cities in Rajasthan and Gujarat showed resilience, with Jodhpur (36 per cent), Kota (21 per cent), Udaipur (13 per cent), Rajkot (35 per cent), Surat (13 per cent), and Jamnagar (13 per cent) leading in new job creation, the report said.



However, bigger cities like Bengaluru (9 per cent) and Mumbai (6 per cent) experienced decline in hiring activities, it added.

"As we've reported over the past year, the power dynamic shift in the Indian hiring landscape is well and truly underway with mini-metros consistently outpacing their metro counterparts. Gujarat, has been a silver lining in an otherwise turbulent market and it's now encouraging to see emerging cities in Rajasthan such as Jodhpur and Udaipur join the fray," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said.

