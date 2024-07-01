Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Patanjali Foods to acquire Patanjali Ayurved's non-food biz for Rs 1,100 cr

The company has also entered a licensing agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for a 3 per cent turnover-based fee

Patanjali store

The move comes amid increased regulatory attention on the company

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Patanjali Foods will be acquiring the entire non-food business from Patanjali Ayurved, it said on Monday.

The listed entity will acquire the business from Patanjali Ayurved for a total consideration of Rs 1,100 crore. The transaction will be completed in five tranches.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company has also entered a licensing agreement with Patanjali Ayurved for a 3 per cent turnover-based fee.

The non-food business currently caters to four key segments under home and personal care categories and will help expand its product portfolio. These include dental care, skin care, home care, and hair care. “This strategic initiative for the acquisition of the HPC business shall strengthen the company’s existing FMCG product portfolio with an array of marquee brands that will contribute to significant growth in revenue and EBITDA,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“The acquisition will bring along with it multiple key synergies in terms of brand equity and enhancements, product innovations, cost optimisation, infrastructure and operational efficiencies, and positive impact on market share,” it added.

The move comes amid increased regulatory attention on the company.

Patanjali Foods had acquired the biscuits business of Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited in May 2021 for Rs 60.03 crore. The company also acquired the noodles and breakfast cereals business for Rs 3.50 crore in June 2021 and the food business in May 2022 for Rs 690 crore from Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Top stock picks for July 01 by Angel One; check key levels here

Patanjali store

Failed quality test: Patanjali Foods to appeal court order jailing three

Patanjali store

Govt puts interim stay on order suspending making of 14 Patanjali drugs

Patanjali store

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: PAT falls 22% to Rs 206 cr on higher expenses

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Patanjali misleading advertisements case

Topics : Patanjali FMCG Baba Ramdev

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon