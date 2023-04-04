close

HDFC Ltd records 12% loan growth at Rs 9,340 cr in March quarter

Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 was Rs 207 crore as compared to Rs 128 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
HDFC Ltd

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:57 PM IST
Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it has reported a 11.6 per cent rise in loans at Rs 9,340 crore in the March quarter.

The corporation had assigned (sold) loans amounting to Rs 8,367 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were Rs 36,910 crore as against Rs 28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, it said.

Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023 was Rs 207 crore as compared to Rs 128 crore, it said.

During the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, it said, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies.

Topics : HDFC | Investment | HDFC Ltd

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

