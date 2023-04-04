close

Bajaj Finance booked highest ever new loans in FY23 at 29.6 million

AUM grew 29% YoY in Q4 to Rs 2.47 trillion

BS Reporter
Bajaj Auto

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Loans booked by consumer financier Bajaj Finance jumped 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 7.6 million in January – March quarter (Q4) of FY23, taking the total loans booked by the lender in the financial year (FY23) to 29.6 million, its highest ever in a year. 
In a stock exchange notification, the lender said, its core asset under management (AUM) rose 29 per cent YoY to Rs 2.47 trillion as of March 31, 2023. AUM growth in Q4 was to the tune of Rs 16,500 crore.

Its customer franchise expanded by 3.1 million in the quarter under review (Q4FY23), taking its customer franchise to 69.1 million. In FY23, the lender acquired 11.5 million customers, its highest ever in a financial year.
Deposits of the lender aggregated to Rs 44,650 crore at the end of FY23, up 45 per cent from the year-ago period.

Consolidated net liquidity surplus of the lender stood at approximately Rs 11,850 crore as of March 31, 2023. “The company continues to remain well capitalised with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) of approximately 24.9 per cent as of 31 March 2023”, the lender said in its stock exchange notification. 

Topics : Bajaj Finance | loans | AUM | Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

