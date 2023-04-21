close

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

Krithivasan will take over as the chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services on June 1. Here's how he intends to spend the first six months

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
K Krithivasan, who will take over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on June 1, will spend his time till December on the road, meeting customers, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said. He has been mandated to focus on customers, control attrition levels and make the biggest IT company in India an "employer of choice".
While on the road, Krithivasan will execute the customer-centricity task set by the TCS board headed by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

He will meet customers personally and tweak the company's growth plans if necessary. The report added that the incoming CEO will have a tough task in the next few months as the management commentary was among the weakest in recent history.
"Krithivasan will first hit the road most of the year to get a first-hand interaction of what the customer wants in a dynamic market situation...That will sharpen his growth strategy in terms of making TCS ready for forthcoming challenges and Gopinathan is helping with the transition. Krithivasan also will intensify connect with employees and the softer aspects of his role will play out," a person aware of the matter told ET.

The customer feedback will be conveyed to employees to prepare them for the changes ahead. The company will also look at the opportunities stemming from new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).
ET report said that Chandrasekaran used to travel over 200 days a year. He was TCS CEO from 2009 to 2017. 

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS N Chandrasekaran BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

