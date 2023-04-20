Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins



This acquisition comes on the back of its recent acquisition of Nirapara, as it looks at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment. Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, Kerala based traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand for an undisclosed amount, it said in a release.



Established in 1987, Brahmins has a range of ethnic breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, straight powders (spices), wheat products such as - pickles, dessert mixes, and others. To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and ready-to-cook category.



Commenting on the acquisition, Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and managing director, Wipro Enterprises, said, “We entered the food category with our first acquisition of Nirapara and within six months, we are happy to share our latest acquisition of Brahmins. In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready- to-cook category with a significant consumer recall. We intend to make this, our 14th acquisition, as successful as our previous ones” Brahmins premium flagship products are Sambar Powder, and Puttu Podi which enjoy market leadership position.