close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins

To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and ready-to-cook category

BS Reporter Mumbai
Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, Kerala based traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand for an undisclosed amount, it said in a release.
This acquisition comes on the back of  its recent acquisition of Nirapara, as it looks at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment. 

To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and ready-to-cook category. 
Established in 1987, Brahmins has a range of ethnic breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, straight powders (spices), wheat products such as - pickles, dessert mixes, and others. 

Brahmins premium flagship products are Sambar Powder, and Puttu Podi which enjoy market leadership position. 
Commenting on the acquisition, Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and managing director, Wipro Enterprises, said, “We entered the food category with our first acquisition of Nirapara and within six months, we are happy to share our latest acquisition of Brahmins. In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready- to-cook category with a significant consumer recall. We intend to make this, our 14th acquisition, as successful as our previous ones”

Also Read

Wipro Consumer enters food category; acquires Nirapara for undisclosed sum

Wipro announces appointment of Amit Choudhary as chief operating officer

Wipro Consumer Care invests unknown sum in women's health startup Gynoveda

Wipro salary cut for Turbo freshers raises alarm bells for Elite candidates

Wipro Consumer revenue tops Rs 10,000 cr in FY23 on growth across segments

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

Oyo to open 50 properties in Ayodhya, places big bets on religious cities

Health insurance start-up Plum launches AI-powered tool PolicyGPT

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

Open to negotiate after auction, lenders tell Reliance Cap bidders

Wipro

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Wipro

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting to acquire spice brand Brahmins
1 min read

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks

Demand outstrips supply to push residential rents 15.3% YoY: Magicbricks
2 min read

Oyo to open 50 properties in Ayodhya, places big bets on religious cities

OYO, OYO rooms
2 min read

Health insurance start-up Plum launches AI-powered tool PolicyGPT

chatbot
1 min read
Premium

SAP India see triple digit growth in CY23: President and MD Kulmeet Bawa

Kulmeet Bawa, President and MD, SAP Indian Subcontinent
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Apple to nearly triple investment, exports in India in coming years

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Fortis Healthcare to acquire Manesar-based Medeor Hospital for Rs 225 cr

Fortis Healthcare
2 min read

Zee starts settlement talks with creditors to close Sony merger: Reports

Zee
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon