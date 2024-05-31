Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp's corporate communication head Bharatendu Kabi resigns



Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Head of Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility Bharatendu Kabi has resigned from the company.
In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said Kabi has decided to step down from his role after nearly two decades of service with the company.
"His strategic guidance has been instrumental, especially during critical moments like the separation from our former joint venture partner Honda in 2010-11," he stated.
Kabi's contributions have played a significant role in strengthening the company's brand presence, Gupta said.
His last day with the company will be July 31, 2024, he added.

Topics : Hero MotoCorp Corporate social responsibility

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

