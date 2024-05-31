Business Standard
Aurobindo arm TheraNym inks pact with MSD for biologics manufacturing

Aurobindo Pharma Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TheraNym Biologics Private Limited, has signed a Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Merck Sharpe & Dohme Singapore Trading (MSD), effective May 31, 2024. TheraNym will invest around Rs 1,000 crore for the new facility.

This agreement follows previous disclosures by Aurobindo Pharma about expanding its biologics manufacturing facilities and exploring contract manufacturing operations (CMO) for biologicals.
Under the terms of the master service agreement, TheraNym will build a new manufacturing facility to produce products for MSD. The facility will be located at Borapatla (V), Hathnoora Mandal, Medak District, Telangana.

The agreement is expected to benefit both companies by allowing Aurobindo Pharma to enter the CMO market for biologicals and by providing MSD with a new manufacturing partner.
