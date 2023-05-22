HFCL bags Rs 222 cr order from Reliance Jio for transmission equipment

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged about Rs 222 crore order from Reliance Jio and its sister concern Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for transmission equipment, according to a regulatory filing.

The company has bagged an order worth Rs 179.24 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for supplying various types of Optical Fiber Cables by October.

Reliance Jio has placed an order worth Rs 42.71 with HFCL to supply indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 700 megabits per second (Mbps) and 1 gigabit per second (Gbps) point-to-point Unlicensed Band Radios by July.

"...the Company, along with its material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has received the Purchase Orders aggregating to about Rs 221.95 Crore, consisting Purchase Orders of about Rs 179.24 Crores from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services Limited for the supply of Optical Fiber Cables and of Rs 42.71 crores approximately from Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited for the supply of indigenously designed, developed and manufactured 700 MBPs and 1 GBPS Point to Point Unlicensed Band Radios (UBRs)," HFCL said in the filing.

Also Read Around 56% of Reliance Jio users affected by network outage across India This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street? Reliance Jio, GSMA launch initiative to train rural women in digital skills Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts Jio launches 5G services in 11 cities as a New Year's tribute to users Nearly 2 mn mobile connections added in March, highest in nine months Zomato tickled pink by Rs 2,000 note? CoD tweet a 'marketing ruse' Torrent Power board to consider plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs Wockhardt, directors settle case with Sebi, pays Rs 76 lakh for settlement Jio adds 3.05 mn mobile users in March, Vodafone Idea loses 1.2 mn users