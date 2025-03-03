Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
High valuation amid mkt fall delays Haldiram deal; Blackstone exits race

High valuation amid mkt fall delays Haldiram deal; Blackstone exits race

Blackstone, an American private-equity firm, has backed off, citing a high valuation, according to bankers

Haldiram's | Photo: Shutterstock
Haldiram's | Photo: Shutterstock

Dev ChatterjeeSharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Mar 03 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

A sharp decline in Indian equities has delayed the planned stake sale in Haldiram, a major food conglomerate, as prospective buyers seek to renegotiate terms on the valuation of the group. 
Singapore-based Temasek was in advanced talks to buy 10 per cent in the company at a valuation of $10-11 billion. But a 15 per cent fall in the BSE Sensex and a 15.6 per cent drop in the Nifty 50 over the past six months, coupled with slowing consumption, have made buyers wary. 
