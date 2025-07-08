Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Power commences work on 435 MWp solar project in UP

Hindustan Power commences work on 435 MWp solar project in UP

Awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) through a competitive process in April 2025, the project will supply clean electricity to the state for the next 25 years

The initiative will also create new jobs and help drive sustainable growth in the local community. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Hindustan Power has commenced work on a 435 megawatt peak (MWp) solar power project at Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Awarded by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) through a competitive process in April 2025, the project will supply clean electricity to the state for the next 25 years, the company said in a statement. 

The initiative will also create new jobs and help drive sustainable growth in the local community.

The company did not provide any further details related to the project cost and tariff at which the clean power will be supplied to the state.

 

Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

