Adani Power acquires 600 MW VIPL coal power plant for Rs 4,000 crore

APL has successfully completed the acquisition and implemented the resolution plan for VIPL for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore

VIPL is a 600 MW domestic coal-fired power plant (2300 MW units) located in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd on Tuesday announced the completion of its acquisition of the 600 megawatt (MW) Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd through the insolvency route for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore.

On June 18, 2025, the Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved its resolution plan for Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL), Adani Power Ltd (APL) said in a statement.

Subsequently, the plan was successfully implemented on July 7, 2025, taking APL's operating capacity to 18,150 MW with this acquisition. VIPL is a 600 MW domestic coal-fired power plant (2300 MW units) located in Butibori, Nagpur district, Maharashtra. APL has successfully completed the acquisition and implemented the resolution plan for VIPL for an aggregate consideration of Rs 4,000 crore.

 

The company further said it's on track to achieve its target of 30,670 MW capacity by 2029-30.

It is further undertaking the expansion of its base-load power generation portfolio through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects.

The company is currently constructing six brownfield Ultra Supercritical Power Thermal Plants (USCTPP) of 1,600 MW each at its existing locations in Singrauli-Mahan (Madhya Pradesh), Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba (Chhattisgarh), and Kawai (Rajasthan), in addition to a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, it is setting up a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, it is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW Supercritical power plant at Korba that it had acquired previously.

With this, APL would cement its position as India's largest private base-load power generation company with 30,670 MW of operational capacity by 2030.

SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power Ltd, said, "As we continue expanding our portfolio, we remain committed to supporting India's vision of 'Electricity for All' by delivering reliable, affordable base-load power that fuels the country's sustainable growth."  APL, part of the Adani portfolio, is India's largest private thermal power generation company. The company has an installed capacity of 18,150 MW across thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.

It also operates a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Topics : Adani Power Adani Adani Group acquisition

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

