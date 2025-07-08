Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / VinFast partners with RoadGrid for EV charging, servicing in India

VinFast partners with RoadGrid for EV charging, servicing in India

VinFast is investing $500 million to set up its manufacturing plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2025

VInfast

VinFast is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models in India before the festival season this year. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast on Tuesday said it has partnered with EV charging and aftersales solutions provider RoadGrid in India ahead of its product launch in the country.

As VinFast prepares for its upcoming product launch in India, the company is laying strong groundwork to ensure nationwide accessibility, reliability, and convenience for its customers, and the partnership with RoadGrid is a part of this effort, it said in a statement. 

Further, the company said it aims to establish extended service workshops by partnering with potential service providers, including RoadGrid, to boost its aftersales operations across India.

 

"Our goal is to make owning an electric vehicle as effortless and reassuring as possible. By joining hands with RoadGrid, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that every VinFast customer in India has access to dependable charging and responsive service," VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said.  The company is eyeing a launch in India with its VF7 and VF6 models in India before the festival season this year.  ALSO READ: VinFast partners with Global Assure to build EV service network in India 

"VinFast's entry into the Indian EV market is a turning point, and we are proud to be part of their journey. Together, we aim to redefine EV ownership through smart infrastructure, real-time connectivity, and a reliable service backbone," RoadGrid CEO Deepesh Shrinath said.

VinFast is investing $500 million to set up its manufacturing plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, which is expected to be completed by the beginning of the second half of 2025.

It aims to push up annual production in the country to 1.5 lakh EVs in the coming years and be able to export them to countries in the Middle East and Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Adani Power acquires 600 MW VIPL coal power plant for Rs 4,000 crore

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers buys 5 land parcels to build homes worth Rs 22,700 cr

real estate

Sobha Q1 pre-sales rises 11% to ₹2,079 cr on better demand for homes

Adani Power

Adani Power seals ₹4,000 crore deal for Vidarbha Industries Power

drugs, pharma

Nectar to sell API, formulations and menthol biz to Ceph for ₹1,290 cr

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon