Hindustan Zinc plans to bet on industrial residue, e-waste recycling

In September, Hindustan Zinc announced it would consider possible options for a separation of its business units into zinc, lead and silver, and recycling

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited
Premium

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Vedanta-promoted Hindustan Zinc plans to explore opportunities in the recycling space, including extraction of metals from industrial residue and electronic waste, said company executives. As part of the proposed demerger of business, the company had earlier stated that recycling would be a potential third business entity.

"Going forward, the world’s most valuable companies will be those which are in the recycling business," said Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer for Hindustan Zinc, elaborating on the third proposed separate business unit of recycling.
First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

