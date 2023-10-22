Hindustan Zinc plans to bet on industrial residue, e-waste recycling

Vedanta-promoted Hindustan Zinc plans to explore opportunities in the recycling space, including extraction of metals from industrial residue and electronic waste, said company executives. As part of the proposed demerger of business, the company had earlier stated that recycling would be a potential third business entity.

"Going forward, the world’s most valuable companies will be those which are in the recycling business," said Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer for Hindustan Zinc, elaborating on the third proposed separate business unit of recycling.