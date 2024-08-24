Hindustan Zinc to organise half-marathon in Udaipur to fight against hunger

Hindustan Zinc Limited is set to organise half-marathon in its fight against hunger in Udaipur on September 29, an official said.

He said the marathon's theme 'Run For Zero Hunger' resonates with the philosophy of giving back to society, aligning with the broader goal of combating hunger.

"Marathon is about inspiring a healthier India and contributing to the noble fight against hunger. The marathon is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community and well-being of people," Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited, said.

With categories including the half marathon (21 kilometres), Cool Run (10 kilometres), and Dream Run (five kilometres), the event will see professional and amateur runners from around the world.