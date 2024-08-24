Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to organise half-marathon in Udaipur to fight against hunger

Hindustan Zinc to organise half-marathon in Udaipur to fight against hunger

With categories including the half marathon (21 kilometres), Cool Run (10 kilometres), and Dream Run (five kilometres), the event will see professional and amateur runners from around the world

Hindustan Zinc

File photo of Hindustan Zinc.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hindustan Zinc Limited is set to organise half-marathon in its fight against hunger in Udaipur on September 29, an official said.
He said the marathon's theme 'Run For Zero Hunger' resonates with the philosophy of giving back to society, aligning with the broader goal of combating hunger.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Marathon is about inspiring a healthier India and contributing to the noble fight against hunger. The marathon is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the community and well-being of people," Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited, said.
With categories including the half marathon (21 kilometres), Cool Run (10 kilometres), and Dream Run (five kilometres), the event will see professional and amateur runners from around the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NSE

Exchanges impose fines on Hindustan Zinc, others for violating norms

Mutual Funds

Baroda BNP Paribas MF starts dividend yield fund for steady returns

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc dividend sweetens deal for offer for sale investors

Hindustan zinc

Hindustan Zinc shares jump 4% on dividend announcement of 950% for FY25

Vedanta

Vedanta estimated to have raised Rs 3,200 cr from OFS of subsidiary HZL

Topics : Hindustan Zinc Marathon Hunger

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon