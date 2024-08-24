Business Standard
Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

IT major Cognizant's subsidiary TriZetto has slapped a lawsuit on Infosys in a US federal court, accusing the Bengaluru-headquartered company of stealing trade secrets and information related to healthcare insurance software.
Infosys, in a statement, denied all allegations. The company asserted it is aware of the lawsuit and will defend its position in the court.
Cognizant in a lawsuit filed in Texas federal court has accused Infosys of illegally accessing data from TriZetto's software -- Facets and QNXT -- and using the same to develop and market a competing product.
Cognizant offerings include TriZetto's Facets and QNXT, which healthcare insurance firms use to automate tasks. Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant has the bulk of its employees in India.
Cognizant has reportedly alleged that Infosys misused TriZetto's software to create "Test Cases for Facets," which repackaged its data into an Infosys product.
Further, it has reportedly alleged that Infosys created software to extract data from QNXT, that contained confidential TriZetto information.

It is interesting to note that just this week, Cognizant named former Infosys executive Rajesh Varrier as global head of operations and India Chairman and Managing Director, following the resignation of Rajesh Nambiar, who is set to take over as Nasscom president.
Moreover, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar S is also an Infosys veteran, whose 20-year career at the Bengaluru-based firm saw him holding various leadership roles, including as President from January 2016 through October 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Infosys Infosys Ltd Cognizant Lawsuits

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

