Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Zydus Lifesciences to acquire 50% stake in Sterling Biotech

Zydus Lifesciences to acquire 50% stake in Sterling Biotech

Firm Will Focus on Animal-Free Protein Production

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

This acquisition will lead to Sterling Biotech becoming a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Zydus and Perfect Day. | Photo: X@ZydusUniverse

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zydus Lifesciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into a strategic partnership with Perfect Day Inc, a Temasek portfolio company, which will result in the latter selling its 50 per cent stake in Sterling Biotech (SBL).

This acquisition will lead to Sterling Biotech becoming a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Zydus and Perfect Day, with equal representation on the board.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SBL currently manufactures fermentation-based products including gelatine and APIs, but the JV will shift its focus to animal-free protein production.

The newly-formed JV aims to establish a manufacturing facility dedicated to producing fermented, animal-free protein products for global markets. This initiative aligns with the growing consumer demand for sustainable, ethically sourced nutrition and aims to cater to the growing demand from consumers who prefer animal-free alternatives or suffer from lactose intolerance.

While Perfect Day will enhance its technological capabilities in India as part of its market strategy, Zydus will leverage its manufacturing and commercial expertise. 

This partnership marks Zydus’ entry into the specialised biotech products sector, particularly focusing on health and nutrition solutions for consumers who prefer animal-free protein or are lactose intolerant. Perfect Day’s precision-fermented protein, already used in a variety of products such as ice creams, cream cheese, sports nutrition products, and baked goods, will be central to the JV’s offerings. These products are claimed for their high functionality, health benefits, and lower environmental impact compared to traditional animal-based proteins.

Commenting on this, Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences stated, “We are excited to join forces with Perfect Day and create a win-win combination that leverages both our strengths and expertise to create value for the consumers.”

Speaking on the same, Narayan TM, Interim CEO, Perfect Day said, “This partnership allows Perfect Day to boost its capabilities to meet the demands of the fast-growing global market. We deeply value our collaboration with Zydus and believe this joint venture will allow both parties to benefit from each other's expertise.”

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

Auto parts maker Carraro India files papers with Sebi for Rs 1812 crore IPO

infosys

Cognizant files lawsuit against Infosys over trade secrets; Infy denies

amazon

Amazon India to give up to 12% cut in selling fees ahead of festive season

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Quick commerce's growth disrupting retail, say FMCG distributors

Partho Banerjee

Maruti to start new showroom line 'Nexa Studio' in Tier-2, -3 cities


NovaaOne Capital Private Limited acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Perfect Day for this transaction.

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences to have 50% stake in Sterling Biotech from Perfect Day

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

RVNL, Voda Idea, Dixon, HDFC Bk can rally up to 27% on MSCI inclusion boost

pharmacy, drugs, medicine, pharma companies, pharmaceuticals, vaccine, coronavirus, covid, testing

Analysts wary of Zydus Life's US sales post FY25, valuations; stock down 5%

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Q1 FY25 results: PAT up 31%, revenue rises 21%

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 31% to Rs 1,420 cr

Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Sterling Biotech Zydus Healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon