Hitachi bags order from Ayana Renewable Power for 300 MW solar project

Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan

The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland

The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Hitachi Energy India on Thursday said it has bagged an order from Ayana Renewable Power to provide a grid connection solution for their upcoming 300 MW solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan. 
However, the company did not disclose the value of the order, a company statement said.
Hitachi Energy will provide an engineering, procurement and construction management package that collects all the power generated by the plant and transfers it into the national transmission system.
The project is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2024.
"This project from Ayana Renewable Power is another step towards an integrated renewable energy system," said N Venu, Managing Director and CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.
Today, 33GW of clean power in India flows through Hitachi Energy's technology, as per the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hitachi renewable enrgy rajasthan

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

