Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hitachi elevates Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to executive chairman

Hitachi elevates Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to executive chairman

Kaushal was appointed as the first Indian Managing Director in 2017 and since then he has been instrumental in demonstrating exemplary leadership

Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd; MD of Hitachi India

Bharat Kushal said: "The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi on Thursday announced the elevation of its Indian Managing Director Bharat Kaushal to Executive Chairman.

Kaushal is the first Indian Managing Director of Hitchi in India. He will also continue as acting Managing Director, Hitachi India, Corporate Officer, In charge of Regional Strategies (India), Hitachi Ltd.

These changes are effective from April 1, 2025, Hitachi India said in a statement.

This "strategic leadership transition to drive continued innovation and sustainable growth in India's digital transformation", the company said.

Kaushal was appointed as the first Indian Managing Director in 2017 and since then he has been instrumental in demonstrating exemplary leadership and contributing significantly to the company's growth and success.

 

Also Read

Hitachi

Hitachi Energy India seeks shareholders' nod to increase borrowing limit

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Hitachi Energy India to seek shareholders' nod to raise Rs 4,200 crore

Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd; MD of Hitachi India

Hitachi takes AI-related solutions from India to world: MD Bharat Kaushal

electricity

Bhel-Hitachi receives Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corp

trade, Port, Container

Tata Hitachi expresses concerns over Chinese imports, seeks govt support

His vision has propelled Hitachi India's expansion across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare, e-education, financial inclusion and urban mobility, while fostering strong partnerships with key stakeholders and contributing to India's long-term development goals, it said.

Bharat Kushal said: "The new role will place a lot of responsibility in further architecting and driving a forward-looking roadmap for Hitachi's colossal growth in India.

"Hitachi India is evolving and offering an unparalleled opportunity to further advance its vision of delivering cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that not only support India's growth but also is ensuring pathbreaking and meaningful socio-impact on the last mile delivery of these colossal solutions envisioning to constitute a socially empowered society aligning it with Hitachi's long-term strategic goals," he said.

Hitachi India, is a part of the Japanese conglomerate.

As of March 2023, Hitachi has been operating in India with around 28 group firms. Hitachi India has 39,322 employees as of first quarter of FY24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Audi, Audi logo

Audi India expands electric vehicle charging network to over 6,500 points

jaguar land rover tata jlr

JLR India reports best-ever retail sales, up 40% at 6,183 units in FY25

cleartrip

Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Sun Pharma

US court clears Sun Pharma to launch Leqselvi for alopecia areata treatment

Lexus India

Lexus India posts 19% FY25 retail growth, clocks record March sales

Topics : Hitachi Hitachi Energy India Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon