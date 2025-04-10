Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Cleartrip appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

In her new role, Singhal will oversee the business, growth, marketing, and customer experience functions

cleartrip

Singhal currently leads the Beauty, FMCG, and General Merchandise business | Image: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Online travel platform Cleartrip on Thursday announced the appointment of Manjari Singhal as its new Chief Growth and Business Officer.

She succeeds Anuj Rathi who is moving on to pursue new opportunities. Over the next month she will work closely with Rathi to ensure a smooth and seamless transition, said Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, in a statement.

In her new role, Singhal will oversee the business, growth, marketing, and customer experience functions, it added.

"Travel is a significant focus for us at Flipkart, and we are deeply committed to investing in and scaling the business to unlock its huge potential. We are excited to welcome Manjari into this pivotal role," Flipkart Senior Vice President Ajay Veer Yadav said.

 

He further said, "With her proven leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of customer behaviour, we are confident that she will continue to drive growth and lead Cleartrip into its next phase of expansion."  Singhal currently leads the Beauty, FMCG, and General Merchandise business.

Since joining Flipkart in 2019, she has played a pivotal role across events, customer growth, and platform, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lexus India

Lexus India posts 19% FY25 retail growth, clocks record March sales

Nimbuspost

Irwin Anand named CEO of Nimbuspost to drive growth, tech innovation

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics gets US FDA nod for Jobevne, expands oncology portfolio

Omega Seiki Mobility

Omega Seiki Mobility to give women drivers pink e-autos at lower prices

Byjus, Byju

Lenders to SPV in Delaware sue Byju Raveendran for 'stealing' $533 mn

Topics : Cleartrip Chief executive officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiGarena Free Fire CodeQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon