Thursday, April 10, 2025
JLR India reports best-ever retail sales, up 40% at 6,183 units in FY25

Dispatches to dealers rose 39 per cent year-on-year to 6,266 units last fiscal.

Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday reported the best-ever performance in a fiscal with retail sales of 6,183 units in FY25, a growth of 40 per cent over FY24.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India said retail and wholesales in the fourth quarter increased to highest ever level at 1,793 and 1,710 units, respectively, registering an annul growth of 110 per cent and 118 per cent in the two respective sales figures.

Last fiscal, Defender was the highest selling model for the company logging a growth of 90 per cent, followed by locally-manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport at 72 and 42 per cent, respectively, the automaker said.

 

"The company has outpaced the luxury car industry with retail and wholesale growth of around 40 per cent in the current year on the back of 81 per cent year-on-year growth in FY24," JLR India Managing Director Rajan Amba stated.

The success is a testimony to the company's strong brands, a focus on 'customer love' and a product portfolio with unparalleled design, unmatched capability and impeccable luxury, he added.

"Our locally-manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been a key driver of this growth, while Defender continues to sustain its leadership position in its category," Amba said.

The constant support from the company's retail partners and the commitment of JLR teams in India and the UK have been instrumental in driving this growth story, he added.

"We're committed to continuing this momentum in FY26, driven by curated product offerings and exceptional client experience," Amba said.

With a strong performance in FY25, JLR India said it has successfully established its Range Rover and Defender brands as one of the most desirable luxury SUVs for the discerning clientele.

The company's 'House of Brands' strategy has resonated strongly with high-end consumers, solidifying its position further in the high-net-worth segment, it added.

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

