Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Hitachi takes AI-related solutions from India to world: MD Bharat Kaushal

Hitachi takes AI-related solutions from India to world: MD Bharat Kaushal

Kaushal spoke about research, semiconductors and his company's plans

Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd; MD of Hitachi India
Premium

Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd; MD of Hitachi India

Pranjal Sharma
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hitachi, the Japanese conglomerate, has a range of businesses in India: From railway systems to energy and IT solutions. The company takes its learning in India to the rest of the world, said Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd. and managing director of Hitachi India. Kaushal, in a video interview with Pranjal Sharma, spoke about research, semiconductors and his company’s plans. Edited excerpts: 
 
Hitachi has been in India since the 1930s. What a fantastic journey it has been—isn’t it?
 
India was the first overseas presence of Hitachi anywhere in the world—it was in 1933. The first locomotive for
Topics : Artificial intelligence Hitachi Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon