Hitachi takes AI-related solutions from India to world: MD Bharat Kaushal

Bharat Kaushal, corporate officer of Hitachi Ltd. and managing director of Hitachi India. Kaushal, in a video interview with Pranjal Sharma, spoke about research, semiconductors and his company's plans. Edited excerpts:

Hitachi has been in India since the 1930s. What a fantastic journey it has been—isn’t it?

India was the first overseas presence of Hitachi anywhere in the world—it was in 1933. The first locomotive for