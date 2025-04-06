Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HMEL crosses record 2 million tonnes polymer sales mark during FY25

HMEL crosses record 2 million tonnes polymer sales mark during FY25

HMEL has undertaken a massive $3 billion expansion of petrochemical capacity, increasing its polypropylene capacity to 1 million tonnes a year

HMEL

HMEL is a joint venture between state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd. Image: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), India's major oil refining and petrochemical company, achieved a record 2 million tonnes of polymer sales in the fiscal ended March 2025, surpassing expectations and reinforcing its position as an industry trailblazer.

"This accomplishment is the result of HMEL's unwavering commitment to understanding customer needs and providing tailored solutions for niche applications across various polymer segments," the firm said in a statement.

HMEL has undertaken a massive $3 billion expansion of petrochemical capacity, increasing its polypropylene capacity to 1 million tonnes a year, and adding a polyethylene capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum, catering to the major application segments. 

 

2024-25 was the first full year of operations of the new plant featuring pioneering technologies from world-class licensors.

HMEL is a joint venture between state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore - part of the Lakshmi N Mittal Group. Both the joint venture partners hold a 49 per cent stake each in the company, the balance of 2 per cent is held by Indian financial institutions.

Also Read

crude oil, oil

OMCs, paint, aviation stocks gain as Brent crude oil slips below $70/bbl

Nearly 13 years after Gail, a state-run gas distributor, had agreed to source liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two American projects at Henry Hub-linked prices, India is taking the same path under short-term contracts and based on the same formula.

HPCL signs agreement for sourcing LNG for NTPC, says Chairman Narang

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

HPCL plans to raise Vizag oil refinery capacity by 20% to meet fuel demand

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Govt-owned oil refiners struggle to get adequate crude supplies from Russia

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump cuts spark deportation fears among foreign journalists in US media

It owns and operates an integrated refinery-petrochemical complex at Bathinda, Punjab, comprising an 11.3 million tonnes per annum crude oil refinery and a 1.2 million tonnes multi-feed cracker, along with 1.2 million tonnes polyethylene (PE) and 1.0 million tonnes polypropylene (PP) plants.

Additionally, it also operates a 1,017 km long crude pipeline from Gujarat to Punjab, along with associated facilities.

Commenting on the record polymer sales, HMEL managing director and CEO Prabh Das said reaching this milestone underscores HMEL's commitment to understanding and meeting customers' unique needs.

"This achievement reflects our ability to innovate and deliver value to our esteemed customers while advancing safe, sustainable, and economical polymer solutions that reduce India's import dependency and support the Make in India initiative."  The key to HMEL's success has been its focus on building strong and long-term relationships with customers, ensuring that each partnership is rooted in trust, transparency, and collaboration.

"By understanding the latent customer requirements for niche applications - ranging from automotive and industrial manufacturing to specialised chemicals and high-performance materials - HMEL has been able to create tailored solutions that provide unmatched value.

"Offering unmatched customer services, AI-driven logistics infrastructure, providing doorstep delivery with superior quality has positioned HMEL much ahead of the major industry peers in the market," the statement said.

Looking forward, HMEL remains focused on maintaining its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence. The company plans to continue investing in research and development to stay at the forefront of industry advancements and to meet the evolving needs of its customers, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Toyota Motor

Toyota eyes volume growth this financial year on sales infra push, SUVs

BMW, BMW Logo

Tesla's entry will boost India EV market, competition not a concern: BMW

The merger negotiations between US-based private equity major Blackstone-owned Quality Care India and Bangalore-based listed hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare have reached the final stage with Blackstone expected to hold a majority stake in the merg

Corporate affairs ministry proposes changes to fast-track mergers

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's gets over Rs 2,395 crore show cause notice from I-T authority

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Internal restructuring strategic move for seamless solutions: YES Bank

Topics : Hindustan Petroleum Corp ArcelorMittal SA Polymer Polymers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon