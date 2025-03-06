Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OMCs, paint, aviation stocks gain as Brent crude oil slips below $70 bbl

OMCs, paint, aviation stocks gain as Brent crude oil slips below $70 bbl

Crude oil

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Paint, oil marketing and refinery, and aviation stocks rallied in early trade after Brend crude oil price slipped below $70 per barrel. 
 
Oil prices slipped on a double whammy of the US imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico including energy imports and the decision by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia (Opec+) to raise output by 138,000 barrels per day, the group's first since 2022.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs)/ Refinery stocks gain: 

OMC stocks gained up to 4.8 per cent in trade after crude oil prices slipped below $70 per barrel. Crude oil is a raw material used by OMCs to make various products. Gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and LPG are some examples. Thus, when crude oil prices decline, the cost of the raw material slips too which is beneficial to OMCs.
 
 
Last seen, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was up 3.71 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) was up 1.99 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was up 2.33 per cent. 
 
However, JM Financial has maintained a cautious view on OMCs though risk-reward is more balanced now after recent share price correction and fall in oil prices.

The brokerage believes OMCs' integrated refining cum marketing margin will normalise around historical levels as the government may retain the benefit of any sustained fall in crude price via excise duty hikes and/or fuel price cuts. Also, OMCs’ aggressive capex plans accentuate key structural concerns as many of the projects fail to create long-term value for shareholders.
 
Meanwhile, the cost of crude oil is a major input cost for refineries as they process crude oil into refined products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, kerosene, and other petrochemicals. Lower oil prices will reduce the input cost in exchange benefitting the companies. 
 
At the last count, Reliance Industries (RIL) was up 1.42 per cent, Castrol India was up 3.26 per cent, Mangalore Refinery 2.87 per cent and Chennai Petrochemical was up 7.23 per cent. The stocks in the pack gained as much as 7.6 per cent intraday.

Paint stocks rise:

Last seen, Asian Paints gained 1.93 per cent, Akzo Nobel was up 1.71 per cent, Berger Paints was up 1.49 per cent and Kansai Nerolac was up 2.94 per cent. The stocks in the pack rose as much as 3.1 per cent intraday.
 
As paintmakers rely on petrochemicals, which are derived from crude oil, as key raw materials in the production of paints, coatings, and other products, a fall in oil prices works in the favour of the paint companies. 

Aviation stocks fly:

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) shares were up 0.9 per cent and SpiceJet shares were up 1.92 per cent at the last count. The pack flew as much as 2 per cent intraday. 
 
As aviation fuel is derived from crude oil, it forms a major part of airlines' expenses.
 

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

