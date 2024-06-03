Business Standard
HMSI sees 45% jump in May domestic sales; Bajaj Auto sales flat at 355,000

HMSI's exports increased to 41,458 units last month from 18,249 units in May 2023, the company said in a statement

Bajaj Auto sold 355,148 vehicles in May 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Monday reported a 45 per cent year-on-year jump in domestic wholesales at 4,50,589 units in May.
The company had dispatched 3,11,144 units to its dealers in May 2023.
Exports increased to 41,458 units last month from 18,249 units in May 2023, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
The total sales rose to 4,92,047 units last month as against 3,29,393 units in the same month last year, it added.
 
Bajaj Auto said its total sales remained flat at 3,55,323 units in May.
The Pune-based automaker sold 355,148 vehicles in May 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) declined 1 per cent to 225,087 units last month compared to 228,401 units sold in May 2023.

Total exports during the month under review rose 3 per cent at 1,30,236 units in May from 1,26,747 vehicles shipped out to overseas markets in the year-ago period.


First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:58 PM IST


