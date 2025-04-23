Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HoABL to build high rises in Mumbai; to invest ₹2.5K cr across 3 projects

HoABL to build high rises in Mumbai; to invest ₹2.5K cr across 3 projects

The funding would be through a mix of internal accruals and debt for working capital and pre-sales

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Apr 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) will build high-rises across three major projects in Mumbai, as it announced its entry into vertical real estate on Wednesday, with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore across residential and commercial development.
 
This is the first time HoABL is getting into vertical real estate, as it was in a non-compete agreement with his elder brother Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers from 2017 to 2022. Till now, the company had been undertaking planned plotted developments and villas in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.
 
The upcoming three high-rise projects are located across the length of the Mumbai–American Culture Centre in Marine Lines, a project overlooking Chowpatty Beach, and a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Mittal Builders in Naigaon.
 
 
With a collective development potential of 3.1 million square feet (msf), the company expects to generate revenue of Rs 3,500 crore. All three projects are expected to be launched from the second quarter of the financial year 2026–27 and would be completed over the next five years.
 
The funding would be through a mix of internal accruals and debt for working capital and pre-sales.

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, said, "With our big bang foray into vertical development—from South Mumbai to North MMR—we aim to address gaps in vertical real estate through multiple projects that prioritise timely delivery, premium lifestyles, customer centricity and modern infrastructure designed around the needs of today's home buyers."
 
In vertical real estate, the company will be operating in the affordable and super-premium segments in cities like Amritsar, Vrindavan, and Nagpur, apart from Mumbai. The company has a land bank of 1,200 acres across India and 3 msf in Mumbai.
 
The company acquired the former American Culture Centre's existing structure with a ground floor and seven storeys spread across 1,337.81 square metres in December 2024 for Rs 56 crore. The property will be developed for commercial purposes and has a development potential of 60,000 sq. ft.
 
Meanwhile, the planned project at Chowpatty in South Mumbai has a development potential of around 50,000 sq. ft. This will be a premier residential development.
 
The project in Naigaon (Western Mumbai) is being designed as a well-integrated township with a development potential of over 3 msf and will be developed on a revenue-sharing model.
 
HoABL has delivered over 15 msf of land and has another 39 msf of land under active development. Its horizontal real estate business has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 30 per cent for the last five years. It aims to be present in 48 locations across India by FY30.
 
Lodha also stated that the company does not see any need to go public but may explore equity participation at the project level.
 
Earlier, in January 2025, Macrotech filed a lawsuit against HoABL before the Bombay High Court over the use of the brand name ‘Lodha’, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages. However, the dispute was recently resolved through mediation.
 
Abhinandan Lodha stated that the Lodha family has resolved all disputes and is “happier” with the outcome.

Mumbai Macrotech Developers Real Estate

Apr 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

