close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Honasa's Derma Co crosses annual run rate of Rs 350 cr in June quarter

The company has also acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's

Representative Image

Representative Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Skincare brand The Derma Co., a subsidiary of Honasa Consumer Limited, achieved an annual run rate of Rs 350 crore in the April-June quarter. The company announced that it reached a monthly revenue of Rs 30 crore within just 41 months of its inception, outperforming Mamaearth, Honasa's flagship brand, which is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).


The Derma Co. focuses on providing solutions for a variety of skin and hair conditions by utilising active ingredients to address issues like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, and dandruff, among others. The solutions are available across multiple digital and retail touchpoints, including leading e-commerce platforms and select modern trade partner outlets.

Also Read: Honasa Consumer, healthcare tech firm Indegene get Sebi's nod to float IPOs

Varun Alagh, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "Being the second brand in our portfolio, we applied the strategies we learned from Mamaearth's journey to The Derma Co. We offer clinically tested, safe formulations to help consumers solve their skin concerns."

Honasa Consumer Limited has an in-house portfolio that includes digital-first consumer brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga. The company has also acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's.

A recent report by Redseer indicates that the Indian beauty and personal care market, currently valued at $19 billion, is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10 per cent, reaching $30 billion by 2027.

Also Read

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

Godrej Consumer Q4 results: Consolidated profit up 24.5%, revenue rises 10%

Analysts see more upside in consumer appliance stocks as temperatures soar

Former Akasa pilots challenge maintainability of lawsuits filed by airline

Hyundai Motor India net profit jumps 62.3% to Rs 4,709.25 cr in FY23

Casio to start local manufacturing of watches in India by the end of 2023

Amazon expands to address business needs, offers credit to customers

Govt to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN from Thursday

Topics : Cosmetic Dermatology skincare cosmetics industry

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon