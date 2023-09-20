close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Govt to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN from Thursday

The sale of the federal government's 4.92% in the state-run hydro power generation firm could earn it about 13.34 billion rupees ($160.81 million)

The CWC monitors water storage availability in 91 major reservoirs across the country

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian government will sell an up to a 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN Ltd this week, a stock exchange filing showed on Wednesday.
It said plans to sell the 4.92% stake included selling 2.46% if the sale is oversubscribed.
The floor price for the sale has been set at 69 rupees, a roughly 15.6% discount to the stock's closing price on Wednesday. The federal government owns 59.92% equity in the state-run hydropower generation company, and the northern state of Himachal Pradesh owns 26.85%.
The sale of the federal government's 4.92% in the state-run hydro power generation firm could earn it about 13.34 billion rupees ($160.81 million).
The Indian government has so far raised 56 billion rupees through stake sales in state-run firms in the fiscal year 2023/24 compared with a target of 510 billion rupees.
The SJVN sale will help the government to achieve the minimum public shareholding set out by the capital market regulator, the exchange filing said.

Also Read

SJVN bags procurement contract for 1,200 MW solar power from Punjab

SJVN signs agreement with Sikkim Urja for trading of 180 MW power

SJVN net profit declines 55% to Rs 272 cr in Q1 due to lower revenues

SJVN signs pacts with ONGC, Sambhar Salts to set up solar projects, parks

SJVN Green Energy inks two pacts to supply 1,200 MW solar power to Punjab

L'Oreal brings CeraVe its dermatological beauty division to India

PFC signs MoU worth Rs 1.18 trn with SJVN for renewable energy projects

Meta monetises business messaging with WhatsApp in 'key market' India

Labour dispute halts production at Apollo Tyres Limda plant in Gujarat

HDFC shares fell after management indicates asset quality, margin pressure

Minimum public shareholding norms require listed companies maintain an at least 25% public shareholding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SJVN Ltd Divestment Marginal Utility

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon