Govt to sell up to 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN from Thursday

The Indian government will sell an up to a 4.92% stake in utility company SJVN Ltd this week, a stock exchange filing showed on Wednesday.

It said plans to sell the 4.92% stake included selling 2.46% if the sale is oversubscribed.

The floor price for the sale has been set at 69 rupees, a roughly 15.6% discount to the stock's closing price on Wednesday. The federal government owns 59.92% equity in the state-run hydropower generation company, and the northern state of Himachal Pradesh owns 26.85%.

The sale of the federal government's 4.92% in the state-run hydro power generation firm could earn it about 13.34 billion rupees ($160.81 million).

The Indian government has so far raised 56 billion rupees through stake sales in state-run firms in the fiscal year 2023/24 compared with a target of 510 billion rupees.

The SJVN sale will help the government to achieve the minimum public shareholding set out by the capital market regulator, the exchange filing said.

Also Read SJVN bags procurement contract for 1,200 MW solar power from Punjab SJVN signs agreement with Sikkim Urja for trading of 180 MW power SJVN net profit declines 55% to Rs 272 cr in Q1 due to lower revenues SJVN signs pacts with ONGC, Sambhar Salts to set up solar projects, parks SJVN Green Energy inks two pacts to supply 1,200 MW solar power to Punjab L'Oreal brings CeraVe its dermatological beauty division to India PFC signs MoU worth Rs 1.18 trn with SJVN for renewable energy projects Meta monetises business messaging with WhatsApp in 'key market' India Labour dispute halts production at Apollo Tyres Limda plant in Gujarat HDFC shares fell after management indicates asset quality, margin pressure

Minimum public shareholding norms require listed companies maintain an at least 25% public shareholding.