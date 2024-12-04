Honda to launch three new models in India in 2026-27: CEO Tsumura

Honda Cars India (HCIL) is planning to launch three new models in India in 2026-27, one of which will be its first electric car, its president and chief executive officer Takuya Tsumura told Business Standard on Wednesday. The electric car will be based on the sport utility vehicle (SUV) Elevate, he added.

The electric car market is set to become increasingly competitive in 2025, with several carmakers, including Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Kia, planning to launch their mass-market electric cars.

Tsumura mentioned that the company has not decided on any new model launches in 2025-26. The CEO