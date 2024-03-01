Honeywell focusing on key buys to boost energy sector footprint in India

Diversified manufacturing and tech major Honeywell is focusing on recent acquisitions such as the global Compressors Controls Corporation (CCC) to enlarge its footprint in India's energy sector, Ashish Gaikwad, Vice President and General Manager, Industrial Automation at Honeywell India, told Business Standard.

The NASDAQ-listed company has begun positioning and selling CCC’s products in India.

This includes the anti-surge technology that is majorly used in oil refining, regasification of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), and in the steel and coal sectors, Gaikwad said.

CCC is a market leader in turbomachinery train optimisation services for the upstream, midstream, and downstream Oil & Gas industry, present across