Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) is likely to invest Rs 5,000 crore in General Motors India’s (GMI’s) Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, and its vendors are also lining up investments worth Rs 5,000 crore near the site, according to sources close to the development.

Once the labour-GMI management tussle is sorted out, HMIL and its associates are expected to invest Rs 10,000 crore in the automotive plant, which has the capacity to produce 130,000 units a year.